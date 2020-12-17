HawkEye 360 to Help NGA Adopt Radio Frequency Data for Analysis; John Serafini Quoted

John Serafini CEO HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 will use its satellite constellation to provide the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency with radio frequency data and analytics in support of a pilot program centered on the use of commercial RF GEOINT.

The company said Wednesday it will offer the service to help analysts perform augmented intelligence works to support various NGA missions.

John Serafini, HawkEye 360 CEO, said end-users may use RF signal data and analytics to address mission needs through the program. “Commercial RF GEOINT complements traditional government systems by offering analysts a readily accessible layer of RF knowledge,” he added.

To tap into HawEye 360's RF data, the pilot uses the company's commercial integration study contract awarded by the National Reconnaissance Office.

The NGA program began in September.

HawkEye 360 operates a constellation of formation flying satellites that generate data to geolocate RF signals across the globe. The constellation's second cluster is scheduled to launch in January.