Unanet

HawkEye 360 to Help NGA Adopt Radio Frequency Data for Analysis; John Serafini Quoted

Nichols Martin December 17, 2020 News, Technology

HawkEye 360 to Help NGA Adopt Radio Frequency Data for Analysis; John Serafini Quoted
John Serafini CEO HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 will use its satellite constellation to provide the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency with radio frequency data and analytics in support of a pilot program centered on the use of commercial RF GEOINT.

The company said Wednesday it will offer the service to help analysts perform augmented intelligence works to support various NGA missions.

John Serafini, HawkEye 360 CEO, said end-users may use RF signal data and analytics to address mission needs through the program. “Commercial RF GEOINT complements traditional government systems by offering analysts a readily accessible layer of RF knowledge,” he added.

To tap into HawEye 360's RF data, the pilot uses the company's commercial integration study contract awarded by the National Reconnaissance Office.

The NGA program began in September.

HawkEye 360 operates a constellation of formation flying satellites that generate data to geolocate RF signals across the globe. The constellation's second cluster is scheduled to launch in January.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Innovative Hydraulics

Innovative Hydraulics to Manufacture Fluid Power Products for NASA Artemis Mission

Innovative Hydraulics has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from NASA to design and build fluid power products for the agency's exploration ground systems.

Coursera

Coursera, immixGroup Partner to Bring Online Learning Services to Public Sector

immixGroup has agreed to market Coursera's online learning services through the former's Multiple Award Schedule contract with the General Services Administration.

Amazon

David Limp: Amazon Eyes ‘Launch Agnostic’ Approach for Broadband Satellite Constellation Project

David Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, has told TechCrunch in an interview the company will be "launch agnostic" in efforts to deploy a planned constellation of 3,236 broadband satellites to space. "Our hope is that it’s not just one provider, that there will be multiple providers," Limp said.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved