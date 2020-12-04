Unanet

HHS Posts RFI for Commercial Cloud Hosting Services

Matthew Nelson December 4, 2020 News

The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking information on cloud hosting options to migrate and field services in a bid to support public health emergency response activities.

HHS is looking for a commercial cloud service that will potentially allow the scaling of information technology capabilities, infrastructure and application resources to address user needs, according to a Beta SAM notice posted Nov. 24.

Interested vendors are also asked to submit information on services that will help the department track and manage the performance and costs of hosted applications.

Potential contractors are required to have Federal Information Security Management Act moderate risk level certification and to demonstrate knowledge in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and AWS GovCloud.

Responses to the request for information notice are due Dec. 28.

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will use the responses to inform procurement approaches that could support the 2019 Federal Cloud Computing Strategy's implementation.

