IARPA to Launch Virtual Industry Event for New Data Analytics Program

IARPA

The Intelligence Advanced Research Project Activity plans to host an event to inform industry about a new program that seeks energy-efficient computer systems for large-scale data analytics.

IARPA said it wants to provide interested parties with details about the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment or AGILE program through a virtual proposer's event on Dec. 22.

The program calls for advanced computer architectures and circuit designs that would run the intelligence community's data-analytics applications.

IARPA seeks a new integrated system to facilitate the access, movement and storage of large data, and run corresponding analytical workflows.

The agency wants potential contractors to use fresh approaches in the design of the sought computer system.

Interested parties may register for the proposer's event through Dec. 18. The event will only serve an informative purpose and IARPA will not directly issue solicitations through it.

The agency will also post a draft broad agency announcement for AGILE technical section on the SAM website before the event.