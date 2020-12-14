Unanet

IARPA to Launch Virtual Industry Event for New Data Analytics Program

Nichols Martin December 14, 2020 News, Technology

IARPA to Launch Virtual Industry Event for New Data Analytics Program
IARPA

The Intelligence Advanced Research Project Activity plans to host an event to inform industry about a new program that seeks energy-efficient computer systems for large-scale data analytics.

IARPA said it wants to provide interested parties with details about the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment or AGILE program through a virtual proposer's event on Dec. 22.

The program calls for advanced computer architectures and circuit designs that would run the intelligence community's data-analytics applications.

IARPA seeks a new integrated system to facilitate the access, movement and storage of large data, and run corresponding analytical workflows.

The agency wants potential contractors to use fresh approaches in the design of the sought computer system.

Interested parties may register for the proposer's event through Dec. 18. The event will only serve an informative purpose and IARPA will not directly issue solicitations through it.

The agency will also post a draft broad agency announcement for AGILE technical section on the SAM website before the event.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

ERA kit AeroVironment

AeroVironment Offers New Antenna Kit to Expand C2 Range of UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled a new lightweight antenna add-on kit designed to expand the command-and-control range of unmanned aircraft systems to provide operators with increased operational capabilities. The company said Thursday its new Extended Range Antenna comes in a small scale in terms of size, weight and power and produces a narrowed beam width that extends C2 coverage by a maximum of 24.9 miles.

Bastille Networks

Bastille Networks Receives DHS OTA to Continue Wireless Security Tech Dev’t

Atlanta, Georgia-based internet of things company Bastille Networks has received an other transaction agreement from the Department of Homeland Security through Phase 5 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program to continue the development of a technology designed to protect wireless devices from intruders.

Global Ordnance

Global Ordnance Receives Army TNT Supply Contract

The U.S. Army has selected Global Ordnance as one of the three awardees on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity TNT production contract vehicle worth potentially $188.2M over five years.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved