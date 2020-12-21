IBM Vet Peter Tao to Lead Federal Civilian Pursuits at DMI

Peter Tao Federal Civilian VP DMI

Peter Tao, a former IBM executive, has joined information technology company Digital Management Inc. to serve as vice president for federal civilian, G2Xchange reported Friday.

Tao brings to DMI experience in operations, business development and capture management. He spent two and a half years at IBM, serving as the company's account manager for the State Department and industry-related projects.

DMI provides IT services applicable to the areas of digital transformation, commerce, artificial intelligence and federal, state and local government.

The company also offers products designed to help organizations maintain operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.