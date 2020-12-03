Industry Vet Cameron Hogan Joins IronArch as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer

Cameron Hogan IronArch

Cameron Hogan, former chief strategy officer at Falconwood, has been named chief strategy and growth officer at IronArch Technology in support of the McLean, Virginia-based company's transition from a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business to an entity that competes in full and open market.

Hogan will focus on corporate growth, oversee contracting processes and lead the execution, strategy and coordination of IronArch's business development unit as part of his new capacity, the company said Tuesday.

At Falconwood, he supported the company's entry to a competitive mid-tier market.

His more than three-decade career also includes working at then E3 Federal Solutions, where he created and executed its strategy for growth. The now E3/Sentinel recorded a growth rate of more than 700 percent over a five-year period with Hogan's help.

“We are thrilled to have Cameron on board to be a key guide and driver of our next phase of growth,” said Joe Punaro, CEO of IronArch.

The company offers business transformation assistance through enterprise information technology products, process analysis and strategy development support.