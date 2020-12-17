Unanet

Innovative Hydraulics to Manufacture Fluid Power Products for NASA Artemis Mission

Matthew Nelson December 17, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Innovative Hydraulics has received a contract of an undisclosed sum from NASA to design and build fluid power products for the agency's exploration ground systems.

Services under the contract are intended to support NASA's Artemis program, an effort that seeks to carry out a manned lunar mission in 2024, the company said Wednesday.

The platforms will ferry the Space Launch System vehicle from the hangar bay to its launch site at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"The staff at Innovative Hydraulics are truly humbled by the unique opportunity to work alongside the amazing people at the Kennedy Space Center and be a part of space exploration history with NASA's Artemis program," said Dave Tetzlaff, a lead engineer at Innovative Hydraulics.

Innovative Hydraulics is a Wausau, Wisconsin-based company that manufactures telescopic, large-bore and customized cylinders for commercial and government customers.

