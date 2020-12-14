Intelligent Waves Acquires Ski Systems to Expand IC Footprint; Jared Shepard Quoted

Jared Shepard, CEO of Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves has acquired Ski Systems to expand its strategic footprint in the Intelligence Community (IC) by providing disruptive and ultra-secure mobility solutions, the company reported on Monday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition plays a major role in fulfilling our vision of helping secure our nation’s most critical communications infrastructures,” said Jared Shepard, CEO of Intelligent Waves .

Following the acquisition, Intelligent Waves will advance technological innovation, management and operations. Additionally, the purchase of Ski Systems will provide cybersecurity compliance for government-owned mobile programs.

Ski Systems is an expert cybersecurity firm that has worked with the Department of Defense (DoD) and IC to implement, monitor and drive mobility efficiencies. The company is an expert in Perimeter Network Security and Mobility.

“We are excited to add Ski Systems as part of our strategic growth in delivering trusted innovation to Government,” Shepard added.

Shepard recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz about the company’s evolution of its cybersecurity platforms , how CMMC will shift the government contracting (GovCon) sector and the ways that COVID-19 will transform business moving forward.

“The advanced threat capabilities that we’re facing from the enemy right now is mind-numbing. Intelligent Waves has spent literally millions of dollars in cyber technology and defense. Yet, we could still be hit by an attack. You have to make that investment. It’s just the cost to play,” Shepard said during his interview with ExecutiveBiz.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics.