Unanet

Jeff Nigriny Promoted to CertiPath CEO

Sarah Sybert December 9, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Jeff Nigriny Promoted to CertiPath CEO
Jeff Nigriny CEO CertiPath

Jeff Nigriny, founder and former president of CertiPath, has been named as the company's CEO, effective immediately, Certipath reported on Wednesday. Nigriny succeeds Shawn Hughes, who will assume the role of chief experience officer to oversee customer experience.

Nigriny has 23 years of information technology industry experience and has focused primarily on data security. Prior to founding CertiPath, Nigriny spent nine years as chief information security officer at Exostar, where he gained a broad base of information security expertise.

Since forming CertiPath in 2004, Nigriny has supervised the mechanisms and policies to create overall protection. He has established a deep understanding of identity in both logical and physical security.

He participated in GovConWire’s “How to Increase Cybersecurity and Return on Investment of Existing PIV Infrastructure for Cross-Agency Encryption” webinar in late June as the opening speaker and discussed personal identification verification (PIV) and cybersecurity.

“When we’re talking about a PIV credential, it’s important to understand where the trust comes from. Trusting credentials comes down to three functions: the trustworthiness, technical quality and relationship between the issuer and credential bearer.”

Nigriny noted that trustworthiness must be analyzed in the context of the likeliness of an issuer to be operating a trustable credentialing infrastructure. The technical quality relates to the security and the modern software that credentials are built on to enhance security.

If you missed the GovConWire’s Webinar, you can still access the OnDemand footage by visiting GovConWire’s Event Archive

About CertiPath

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, CertiPath develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable high-assurance credentials in the federal government and commercial industries. CertiPath continually meets the demands of the ever-changing landscape of network security by applying its unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing customer networks to the highest level of validation.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Assured Consulting

Assured Consulting Awarded NGA GEOINT Mission Support Order

Assured Consulting Solutions has received a task order to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency engineer and integrate systems that support projects under the NGA's Foundation GEOINT mission.

Entrepreneurship

NASA Names Six Entrepreneur’s Challenge Winners

NASA has selected six entrepreneurial companies to receive $100K each as winners of a prize competition that sought concepts to build instruments and other technology that could support science exploration programs. The winning startups on the Entrepreneur's Challenge are Cognitive Space, Evermore Intelligence, MOBILion, Trace Matters Scientific, Guardion Technologies and Cold Quanta.

Aaron Jackson Digital Platforms Lead AFS

Accenture Subsidiary, Appian Partner to Streamline Gov’t Acquisition Process; Aaron Jackson Quoted

Accenture’s federal arm and Appian have teamed up to help defense and civilian agencies simplify the acquisition process with the use of low-code automation technology. Accenture Federal Services is working on delivery accelerators to update Appian’s suite of Acquisition Solutions designed to simplify the procurement process in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved