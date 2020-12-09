Jeff Nigriny Promoted to CertiPath CEO

Jeff Nigriny CEO CertiPath

Jeff Nigriny , founder and former president of CertiPath , has been named as the company's CEO, effective immediately, Certipath reported on Wednesday. Nigriny succeeds Shawn Hughes , who will assume the role of chief experience officer to oversee customer experience.

Nigriny has 23 years of information technology industry experience and has focused primarily on data security. Prior to founding CertiPath, Nigriny spent nine years as chief information security officer at Exostar, where he gained a broad base of information security expertise.

Since forming CertiPath in 2004, Nigriny has supervised the mechanisms and policies to create overall protection. He has established a deep understanding of identity in both logical and physical security.

He participated in GovConWire’s “How to Increase Cybersecurity and Return on Investment of Existing PIV Infrastructure for Cross-Agency Encryption” webinar in late June as the opening speaker and discussed personal identification verification (PIV) and cybersecurity.

“When we’re talking about a PIV credential, it’s important to understand where the trust comes from. Trusting credentials comes down to three functions: the trustworthiness, technical quality and relationship between the issuer and credential bearer.”

Nigriny noted that trustworthiness must be analyzed in the context of the likeliness of an issuer to be operating a trustable credentialing infrastructure. The technical quality relates to the security and the modern software that credentials are built on to enhance security.

About CertiPath

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, CertiPath develops and promotes ground-breaking technologies and services that enable high-assurance credentials in the federal government and commercial industries. CertiPath continually meets the demands of the ever-changing landscape of network security by applying its unparalleled experience to create a suite of innovative, scalable products and services that hold identities accessing customer networks to the highest level of validation.