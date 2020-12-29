Jeff Ryder: GM Defense Arm Eyes Addressable Military Vehicle, Tech Market

Jeff Ryder Growth and Strategy VP GM Defense

Jeff Ryder, vice president of growth and strategy at General Motors’ defense unit, said GM Defense sees a $25B market in developing new military products based on the parent company’s existing vehicles, technologies and parts, CNBC reported Monday.

“That’s an addressable market that we feel we have a right to win and pursue. And that’s what we’re doing,” said Ryder.

He told CNBC that GM Defense is focusing on battery-electric vehicles and other near-term opportunities and added that “electric vehicles are a very, very real conversation right now.”

GM is investing $27B in electric vehicles and powertrains and autonomous systems through 2025 and Ryder said those are technologies the military needs.

In June, GM Defense received a $214.3M contract to manufacture and maintain infantry squad vehicles for the U.S. Army.

The Detroit-based automaker relaunched GM Defense in 2017 more than a decade after selling for $1.1B a previous defense unit to General Dynamics.