KBR Continues Army Cargo Helicopter Program Support; Byron Bright Quoted

Byron Bright President KBR Government Solutions

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 29, 2020 — KBR (NYSE: KBR) will help the U.S. Army's cargo helicopter project management office acquire and increase the reliability of CH-47 Chinook aircraft systems under a $49M recompete task order, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 17.

The company said Dec. 16 the award follows a $41M task order won earlier this year for technical support to the branch's PEO Aviation.

Byron Bright, president of KBR's government solutions unit and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, noted that both wins reflect the firm's decades of systems engineering and warfighting technology experience in manned and unmanned aircraft programs.

