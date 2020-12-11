Unanet

Kratos Gets Navy Contract Option to Continue Subsonic Aerial Target Production

Matthew Nelson December 11, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured a $38.7M contract option for lot 2 production of 48 additional BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets and delivery of associated data to the U.S. Navy.

Steve Fendley, president of Kratos' unmanned systems division, said in a statement published Thursday the exercised option will ensure BQM-177A's continuous production through fiscal year 2023.

"Concurrently, we have been part of the Navy’s site activation plan and I couldn’t be prouder of the part we played in supporting the first flight at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii last month," said Fendley.

He added Kratos and the Naval Air Systems Command are close to achieving full operational capability status for the aerial target in FY 2021.

BQM-177A can reach a sea-skimming altitude of 6.6 feet and 0.95 Mach in flight speeds. The aerial target can also carry various payloads such as electronic countermeasures, chaff and flare dispensers.

NAVAIR received the company's 100th BQM-177A production unit in November.

