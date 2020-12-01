Unanet

Kymeta Introduces Two Satcom, Cellular Network Offerings

Matthew Nelson December 1, 2020 News, Technology

Kymeta

Kymeta has released two new products designed to meet mobile communications needs through the use of cellular networks and broadband satellite connectivity.

The Kymeta u8 is a Ku-band-compatible offering that houses embedded software-defined wide area network, satellite and cellular modem capabilities, while the Kymeta Connect is developed to link remote terminals with managed satellite and cellular services via a virtual framework, the company said Monday.

The u8 device can function as an outdoor unit, antenna or a turnkey terminal with an option for low-earth orbit updates. The company noted u8 yielded a throughput of more than 45 megabytes per second on a large scan-off angle of over 50 degrees in a land mobile environment during a test.

The company eyes the release of a transportable configuration called u8 GO to support rapid deployment activities.

Meanwhile, Connect features a digital back office component for service and subscription management capacities. It works with the Access tool, a mobile application that streamlines management, monitoring and control of hardware and network devices.

Customers may access Connect at a starting price of $999 per month.

