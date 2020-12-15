Unanet

Leidos Wins $64M FAA Contract to Modernize Safety System; Fran Hill Quoted

Sarah Sybert December 15, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Leidos Wins $64M FAA Contract to Modernize Safety System; Fran Hill Quoted
Fran Hill SVP Leidos

Leidos has been awarded a four-year, $64 million single-award contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize safety analysis tools and capabilities by developing the Operational Analysis and Reporting System (OARS), the company reported on Tuesday. The company’s prime contract includes two two-year options.

"Leidos is proud to work with the FAA to modernize their safety systems," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions. "By leveraging our team's vast safety knowledge, cloud modernization experience and innovative technologies, the FAA will accelerate their vision for the future."

Leidos’ development of OARS will support the FAA's Air Traffic Organization (ATO) Safety Management System (SMS). OARS will define, identify, assess, treat and track the mitigation of safety risks. 

Under the contract, Leidos will utilize its robust capabilities, including cloud adoption framework (CAF), SecDevOps and Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes to advance safety services. Work will be based out of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

The recent award follows Leidos’ win of FAA’s approximate $292 million prime contract in August. Under the latter contract, Leidos will design and develop a system that will provide real-time access to weather, aeronautical and National Airspace System (NAS) information.

Leidos will also perform work through a common, NAS-wide Enterprise-Information Display System (E-IDS) to replace five legacy systems as part of FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) modernization project. 

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. 

The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Thomas Boone VP of defense

Thomas Boone Elevated to Defense, Aerospace VP Role at Spin Memory

Thomas Boone, formerly a senior director at Spin Memory, has been named the memory technology company's vice president for defense and aerospace. Boone will engage with military and aerospace government agencies, including the Department of Defense, to address their needs for modern memory technologies, the company said Monday.

Bill Rowan Federal Sales VP VMware

VMware’s Bill Rowan: Consolidated Security Approach Key to Comprehensive Cyber Threat Response

Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, has said that unified intrinsic cybersecurity procedures can help information technology and security teams respond to threats in real time.

Zero trust

Forcepoint’s Petko Stoyanov: Agencies Should Enable Behavioral Analytics as Part of Zero Trust Journey

Petko Stoyanov, chief technology officer for global governments at Forcepoint, wrote in an opinion piece published Monday on C4ISRNET that federal agencies looking to implement a zero trust architecture should enable behavioral analytics by consolidating identity platforms.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved