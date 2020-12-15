Leidos Wins $64M FAA Contract to Modernize Safety System; Fran Hill Quoted

Fran Hill SVP Leidos

Leidos has been awarded a four-year, $64 million single-award contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize safety analysis tools and capabilities by developing the Operational Analysis and Reporting System (OARS), the company reported on Tuesday. The company’s prime contract includes two two-year options.

"Leidos is proud to work with the FAA to modernize their safety systems," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions . "By leveraging our team's vast safety knowledge, cloud modernization experience and innovative technologies, the FAA will accelerate their vision for the future."

Leidos’ development of OARS will support the FAA's Air Traffic Organization (ATO) Safety Management System (SMS). OARS will define, identify, assess, treat and track the mitigation of safety risks.

Under the contract, Leidos will utilize its robust capabilities, including cloud adoption framework (CAF), SecDevOps and Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes to advance safety services. Work will be based out of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

The recent award follows Leidos’ win of FAA’s approximate $292 million prime contract in August. Under the latter contract, Leidos will design and develop a system that will provide real-time access to weather, aeronautical and National Airspace System (NAS) information.

Leidos will also perform work through a common, NAS-wide Enterprise-Information Display System (E-IDS) to replace five legacy systems as part of FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) modernization project.

