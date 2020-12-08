Letitia Long Named to Applied Information Sciences Board; Larry Katzman Quoted

Letitia Long, AIS Board Member

Applied Information Sciences (AIS) has appointed Letitia “Tish” Long , former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, to the company’s board of directors, AIS announced Tuesday.

“Tish’s impact in the defense and intelligence community is unmatched,” said Larry Katzman , president and CEO, AIS. “Her industry and board experience will foster our continued growth in the Federal IT market and support the delivery of mission-critical cloud solutions to better serve our defense and intelligence customers.”

Prior to joining the board, Long has served in various leadership positions across the NGA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Department of Defense (DoD). Since she began her federal career with the U.S. Navy, Long has served as the deputy director of Naval Intelligence and was the first chief information officer for the DIA.

Long retired as the fifth director of the NGA, and the first woman to lead a U.S. intelligence agency, after driving transformational cloud computing initiatives that provided advanced capabilities across geospatial intelligence.

Long currently serves as chairman of the Board for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA). She also serves on the boards of Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT), Parsons , Noblis and the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors as Vice Rector.

“I am excited to join the AIS board and work with Larry and the team on scaling the company’s support to the Defense and Intelligence markets, specifically around their Azure cloud enterprise solutions,” said Long.

About AIS

Our mission is to serve as a trusted partner, efficiently delivering innovative solutions that maximize our clients’ technology investments. AIS specializes in disrupting large commercial and federal enterprises to deliver compliant and transformative cloud solutions that decrease time to value, sunset legacy technology, and accelerate innovation.

Our expertise lies in the highly regulated environments leading migration and modernization, DevSecOps, security and compliance, custom app development, and data intelligence efforts. We are headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with offices in Columbia, Maryland; Dayton, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; Austin and San Antonio, Texas; and Hyderabad, India. AIS employs a global team of over 650.