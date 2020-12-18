Unanet

LMI CEO Doug Wagoner Elevates Pete Pflugrath, Josh Wilson to SVP Ranks

Mary-Louise Hoffman December 18, 2020 Press Releases

Doug Wagoner President and CEO LMI

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 18, 2020 — Doug Wagoner, president and CEO of LMI, recently promoted Pete Pflugrath, former interim chief growth officer and vice president of logistics, as senior VP for markets and growth, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 8.

Josh Wilson, LMI VP of digital and analytic solutions, also received promotion as SVP of service lines and technology, the nonprofit company said Dec. 4.

“Pete and Josh have been instrumental to LMI’s growth and success in recent years, helping us expand and strengthen our customer delivery. They have distinguished themselves as leaders to our customers and our workforce,” Wagoner noted.

