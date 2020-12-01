LMI Secures $78M Contract to Support DHS Counter-WMD Mission; John Selman Quoted

John Selman VP LMI

LMI has secured a potential $77.5M contract to support and advise the Department of Homeland Security on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear efforts.

The company said Monday it will deliver CBRN subject matter expertise, manage related programs, provide personnel training, support medical operations and coordinate information for DHS' Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office.

“We are honored to support DHS in its CWMD mission, helping stakeholders from federal decision-makers to first responders possess the capabilities to deter, detect, prevent and respond to CBRN threats,” said John Selman, vice president of national security programs at LMI.

The contract includes options that would raise its value to $77.5M if exercised.

Aside from DHS, the company previously provided a rapid threat detection prototype to the U.S. Joint Program Executive Office for CBRN Defense. The technology is part of an effort to create an integrated early warning capability for CBRN threats.