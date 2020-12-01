Unanet

LMI Secures $78M Contract to Support DHS Counter-WMD Mission; John Selman Quoted

Nichols Martin December 1, 2020 Contract Awards, News

LMI Secures $78M Contract to Support DHS Counter-WMD Mission; John Selman Quoted
John Selman VP LMI

LMI has secured a potential $77.5M contract to support and advise the Department of Homeland Security on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear efforts.

The company said Monday it will deliver CBRN subject matter expertise, manage related programs, provide personnel training, support medical operations and coordinate information for DHS' Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office.

“We are honored to support DHS in its CWMD mission, helping stakeholders from federal decision-makers to first responders possess the capabilities to deter, detect, prevent and respond to CBRN threats,” said John Selman, vice president of national security programs at LMI.

The contract includes options that would raise its value to $77.5M if exercised.

Aside from DHS, the company previously provided a rapid threat detection prototype to the U.S. Joint Program Executive Office for CBRN Defense. The technology is part of an effort to create an integrated early warning capability for CBRN threats.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

K2 Integrity

K2 Intelligence FIN Rebrands as K2 Integrity; Jeremy Kroll, Jules Kroll Quoted

K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network has changed its name to K2 Integrity to reinforce its efforts to assist customers in risk, compliance, investigations and monitoring. "The name K2 Integrity reinforces the principles the corporate investigations industry was founded on back in 1972: integrity and transparency," said K2 Integrity Chairman Jules Kroll.

Stephen Kovac VP Zscaler

Stephen Kovac: Threat-Based Defense, Cloud Tech, Data Sharing Key to Gov’t Cyber Resiliency

Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler, said a recent discussion he moderated for the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council provided insights on cybersecurity, cloud technology and information sharing.

Juan Zarate Chief Strategy Officer K2 Integrity

Juan Zarate on K2’s Fintech Venture With Giant Oak for AML/CFT Efforts

K2 Integrity, formerly K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network, and Giant Oak have formed a joint venture in an effort to provide financial institutions a new model for anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. "We are trying to revolutionize the AML/CFT regime through the use of federated data analytics and transfer learning," Juan Zarate, global co-managing partner and chief strategy officer of K2 Integrity, told ExecutiveBiz.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved