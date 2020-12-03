Unanet

LMI’s Steven Holland, Alex Barenblitt Take Leadership Posts at Nat’l Property Mgmt Association; Stu Jones Quoted

Matthew Nelson December 3, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Steven Holland, logistics and property management at LMI, and Alex Barenblitt, logistics planning and optimization senior consultant at the company, have been appointed to serve leadership roles at the National Property Management Association.

Holland will serve as national director of legislative affairs and provide guidance to NPMA’s executive board in line with statutory, regulatory and policy-related matters, and Barenblitt will lead the organization’s council of fellows as chair, LMI said Wednesday.

Holland has been a member of NPMA for more than three decades while Barenblitt joined as a consulting fellow in 2014. The two appointees worked with LMI employees Sabrina Nguyen and Susan Morrill to craft a cover story for the organization’s magazine in August.

Stu Jones, director of LMI’s supply chain management practice, highlighted the company executives’ contributions in the government property management industry. “They are outstanding consultants to LMI’s customers and generous thought leaders eager to collaborate and advance best practices,” he added.

“On behalf of LMI, it is a pleasure to congratulate them on their new responsibilities with NPMA,” said Jones.

