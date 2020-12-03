Lockheed-Made SBIRS GEO-5 Satellite Set for Launch Next Year

Lockheed Martin has announced the launch readiness of an upcoming military space satellite designed to provide missile warning via infrared technology.
The company said Wednesday its fifth Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit satellite or SBIRS GEO-5 is set for flight in 2021, following the satellite's completion in October this year.
SBIRS GEO-5 features Lockheed's new LM 2100 combat bus that will also serve as a component of SBIRS GEO-6, which is scheduled for launch in 2022.
SBIRS GEO satellites use infrared sensors to detect and deter missile threats. These sensors are designed to operate on a 24-7 basis.
“In 2019 alone, SBIRS detected nearly one thousand missile launches, which is about a two-fold increase in two years," said Tom McCormick, vice president for overhead persistent infrared systems at Lockheed Martin.