Unanet

Lockheed Martin Demos U-2 Dragon Lady Aircraft With Kubernetes Cloud; Jeff Babione Quoted

Nichols Martin December 15, 2020 News, Technology

Lockheed Martin Demos U-2 Dragon Lady Aircraft With Kubernetes Cloud; Jeff Babione Quoted
Jeff Babione Skunk Works VP

Lockheed Martin has demonstrated the use of Kubernetes-based processing aboard a U-2 Dragon Lady reconnaissance aircraft as a precursor to achieving real-time software deliveries during flights.

The Kubernetes containerization technology test, conducted in November, supports an effort to create a secure software development environment that allows aircraft to accommodate software updates when airborne, Lockheed said Monday.

Jeff Babione, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, said the demonstration was intended to expand computational resources available to operational aircraft.

The Kubernetes system works to automate the management and execution of containerized applications. The overall effort aims to help aircraft crews adapt to sudden needs via Kubernetes and DevSecOps, a security-focused software development approach.

A Kubernetes cloud configuration allowed Lockheed to speed up the software delivery process, reducing the supposedly months-long timeline to a matter of hours. U-2's Kubernetes cloud expanded the aircraft's connectivity range and distributed datalinks.

The company used an Enterprise Open System Architecture Mission Computer to operate the Kubernetes configuration aboard U-2.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Fran Hill SVP Leidos

Leidos Wins $64M FAA Contract to Modernize Safety System; Fran Hill Quoted

Leidos has been awarded a four-year, $64 million single award contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize safety analysis tools and capabilities by developing the Operational Analysis and Reporting System (OARS). The company’s prime contract includes two two-year options. "Leidos is proud to work with the FAA to modernize their safety systems," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions.

DISA

DISA Seeks Info on Cloud Storage, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure From Small Businesses

The Defense Information Systems Agency needs market information on technical services needed to sustain and operate cloud storage and virtual desktop infrastructure assets. DISA said Friday in a source sought notice posted on SAM it wants to validate the availability of architecture, design, engineering, technical, on-boarding and other services for its Cloud Storage Services Portfolio from small businesses including those that are woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned.

SNC

Sierra Nevada Corp. to Help Air National Guard Adopt Link 16 Comms for EC-130J Aircraft

The Air National Guard has tapped Sierra Nevada Corp. to equip the security force's EC-130J Commando Solo aircraft with new Link 16 communications. The tactical datalink update would allow the military reserve's aircraft to communicate on the Link-16 network that provides situational awareness across the U.S. Air Force fleet and other users, SNC said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved