ManTech Wins $273M DHS Contract to Provide Advanced Analytics to CBP

Bryce Pippert FedCiv Sector EVP ManTech

ManTech has been awarded a five-year, $273 million contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide Business Intelligence Support Services (BISS) in support of the anti-crime and anti-terrorism efforts of the department’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the company reported on Thursday.

“ManTech’s sophisticated analytics, automation and AI capabilities allow us to analyze mountains of data to find and deliver actionable, accurate and relevant intelligence essential to safeguarding our nation,” said Bryce Pippert , EVP of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector.

Under the contract, ManTech will provide end-to-end analytic support based on intelligence analysis of multiple data sources; predictive modeling via machine learning; entity resolution of travelers via true positive identification; comprehensive threat research spanning classified and open source data; and query support of big data platforms.

In addition, ManTech will develop advanced visualizations that enable the agency to simplify complex data findings and turn them into actionable intelligence for CBP officers. With ManTech’s offerings, CBP will be able to identify intent, threat level and location of targets.

“Harnessing the power of machine learning, we identify data anomalies that might be missed by the human eye, as well as subtle trend shifts that can be highly predictive of future behavior,” Pippert added.

ManTech has provided BISS to CBP since 2017 to detect and prevent threats.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security.