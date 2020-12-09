Unanet

Motorola Solutions, Verizon Unveil LTE-Based Public Safety Comms Tool

Brenda Marie Rivers December 9, 2020 News, Technology

Motorola Solutions, Verizon Unveil LTE-Based Public Safety Comms Tool
Push-to-Talk Communications

Motorola Solutions and Verizon's public sector segment have launched an emergency communications tool that works to integrate Long-Term Evolution communications into first responders’ land mobile radio platforms.

Motorola said in a press release that Group First Response is an interoperable push-to-talk platform designed to help emergency response teams communicate despite lacking radio equipment or in areas without coverage.

The broadband-based tool was built to adhere to the 3rd Generation Partnership Project’s requirements for mission-critical PTT communications including multimedia messaging and live streaming across disparate devices, according to Motorola.

Group First Response’s MCPTT element is built on Motorola’s cloud-based Critical Connect technology and includes features such as role-based login management, area-based group communications and private data transfers.

Vickie Lonker, vice president of public sector product development at Verizon, said the tool leverages the company’s 4G network to support critical communications.

John Zidar, senior VP for global enterprise and channels at Motorola, noted that Group First Response is meant to maximize interoperability to address the demands of public safety agencies.

Customers that availed of Motorola's Push-to-Talk Plus offering are allowed to update to Group First Response, according to the company.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nick Gross, SVP of Integrated Solutions for AAR

AAR Lands $148M Follow-On Award for Navy Transport Aircraft Logistics Support; Nick Gross Quoted

AAR has secured a $148 million follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the Naval Air Systems Command maintain and operate the U.S. Navy's C-40A transport planes. Nick Gross, senior vice president of integrated solutions at AAR, said the award marks the second consecutive for the company to “We are proud to have been selected for the second consecutive time to provide logistics support services to the C-40A fleet.

Assured Consulting

Assured Consulting Awarded NGA GEOINT Mission Support Order

Assured Consulting Solutions has received a task order to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency engineer and integrate systems that support projects under the NGA's Foundation GEOINT mission.

Entrepreneurship

NASA Names Six Entrepreneur’s Challenge Winners

NASA has selected six entrepreneurial companies to receive $100K each as winners of a prize competition that sought concepts to build instruments and other technology that could support science exploration programs. The winning startups on the Entrepreneur's Challenge are Cognitive Space, Evermore Intelligence, MOBILion, Trace Matters Scientific, Guardion Technologies and Cold Quanta.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved