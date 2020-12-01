NASA Wants to Commercialize Virtual Satellite Tech

Satellite network

NASA has posted an opportunity for companies interested in producing and commercializing a technology that would create virtual low Earth orbit stationary satellites for continuous area monitoring.

The space agency said Monday in a SAM notice it plans to issue licenses for the production and commercialization of the Sky Router LEO satellite concept under the Technology Transfer Program.

Sky Router would deploy virtual LEO stationary satellites made from combined images of multiple satellites. VLSS units are intended to provide continuous monitoring over a specified area.

Users would leverage a data cloud interface to select an area where to deploy a VLSS for data transmission. VLSS deployment would require hundreds of satellites across various networks.

Interested parties may submit responses through Nov 30, 2021.