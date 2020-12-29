Unanet

Navy Awards Kratos Contract Modification for Aerial Target System Sustainment, Ops

Nichols Martin December 29, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Kratos

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions will perform engineering and logistics for BQM-177A aerial target systems under a new U.S. Navy-awarded $3.6M contract option that follows the completion of the full rate production effort.

Steve Fendley, president of Kratos' unmanned systems division, said in a statement posted Thursday the company has begun operations and sustainment activities for the Navy's sub-sonic aerial target as part of the program's life cycle.

The modification raises the contract's cumulative value to $7.4M and provides for work at both Kratos' Sacramento- and Point Mugu-based facilities.

Fendley said the military branch needs contractor logistics support and engineering services to continuously operate, maintain and modify the aerial target system.

BQM-177A is designed to simulate aerial threats for testing major military weapons including sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missiles. The system can travel at speeds in excess of 0.95 Mach and at a sea-skimming altitude as low as 6.6 feet.

