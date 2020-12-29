Navy Awards Kratos Contract Modification for Aerial Target System Sustainment, Ops

Kratos

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions will perform engineering and logistics for BQM-177A aerial target systems under a new U.S. Navy-awarded $3.6M contract option that follows the completion of the full rate production effort.

Steve Fendley, president of Kratos' unmanned systems division, said in a statement posted Thursday the company has begun operations and sustainment activities for the Navy's sub-sonic aerial target as part of the program's life cycle.

The modification raises the contract's cumulative value to $7.4M and provides for work at both Kratos' Sacramento- and Point Mugu-based facilities.

Fendley said the military branch needs contractor logistics support and engineering services to continuously operate, maintain and modify the aerial target system.

BQM-177A is designed to simulate aerial threats for testing major military weapons including sea-skimming anti-ship cruise missiles. The system can travel at speeds in excess of 0.95 Mach and at a sea-skimming altitude as low as 6.6 feet.