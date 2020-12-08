Navy Taps SPARC for Propulsion Tech Devt Project

Solid Fuel Ramjet engine ground test

SPARC Research has received a 12-month initial contract from the U.S. Navy to support the development of a high-speed propulsion technology with the potential to power an operational weapon system.

The company said Monday it will help the Office of Naval Research examine the feasibility of implementing solid fuel ramjet system to support warfighting missions through the Missile Integration Science and Technology–Ramjet program.

Patrick Hewitt, president at SPARC Research, said the Navy seeks to address long-range hypersonic and supersonic propulsion requirements under the MISTR initiative.

The branch structured the program to determine factors that hamper SFRJ adoption and expects the project to build on prior research work on the technology.

Warrenton, Virginia-based SPARC also collaborates with Northrop Grumman to mature the latter's tactical engine configuration for the U.S. Army’s XM1155 Extended-Range Artillery Projectile program.