Navy to Award Processor Software, Systems Engineering Contract to Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics

The Department of the Navy intends to offer and award a potential five-year, $16.5M contract to Ultra Electronics' advanced tactical systems business for software and system engineering services in support of the Command and Control Processor System's adjunct processor multi-link interface unit.

The contract covers the delivery of testing, integration and system engineering support services and includes a one-year base period and four one-year options, according to a Beta SAM notice posted Tuesday.

The company will analyze and correct AP_MLIU software trouble and test observation reports. Work will also include the implementation of engineering and interface change proposals and information assurance vulnerabilities for Common Data Link Management System software baselines.

According to the notice, Ultra Electronics holds the proprietary knowledge, technical data and expertise as the sole designer and developer of the AP_MLIU's software and technology.

The company won a $12.5M contract in 2017 to develop and maintain the U.S. Navy's AP_MLIU. The unit is intended for integration into the Command and Control Processor Common Data Link Management System of the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific.