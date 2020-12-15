NCI Secures DHA Contract to Upgrade Health IT Systems; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Paul Dillahay President

NCI Information Systems has been awarded a three-year, $28 million follow-on contract to upgrade Wired and Wireless Local Area Networks (LAN/WLAN) for the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the company reported on Tuesday.

“This win is a pivotal piece of NCI’s business strategy to enhance our value-based, innovative solutions, while exploring opportunities to utilize our artificial intelligence and digital transformation technologies to deliver critical information assurance and unparalleled systems,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Under the award made on the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services (ITES-3S) multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, NCI will deliver engineering, procurement, integration, cybersecurity and testing services to 24 Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs).

NCI’s system support will ensure DHA MTFs operate current and secure network infrastructure and devices. DHA has kicked off efforts to install and maintain a common, standards-based telecommunications infrastructure for the Department of Defense (DoD) global medical community. The infrastructure will equip medical professionals with a connected, reliable and secure network needed to provide high-quality care to members of armed forces and their families.

“The efficient management of patient care across geographically separated facilities requires modernization of our military’s health systems and network… We look forward to continuing to deploy emerging tech capabilities in support of the treatment and well-being of our country’s warfighters,” Dillahay added.