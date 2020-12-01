Unanet

NGA Issues RFI for Earth Surface Change Detection Services

Matthew Nelson December 1, 2020 News

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has posted a market survey to seek potential sources of data monitoring and persistent Earth surface change detection capabilities.

A Beta SAM notice posted Wednesday says the agency aims to secure a worldwide dataset that employs remote sensing imagery to determine changes on or near the planet's surface.

The agency also intends to use the dataset to support geospatial data enrichment efforts such as production of map and topographic data.

NGA eyes the dataset to be delivered in a geodatabase file format through a web-based service.

The potential contractor will be required to provide medium-resolution Earth observation and synthetic aperture radar-based change detection coverage of around 124M square kilometers twice.

The awardee will also deliver technical support and training activities at primary NGA installations for 10 days.

Interested vendors have until Dec. 15 to submit their responses to the request for information.

