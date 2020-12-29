Unanet

Northrop Secures $54M Air Force UAS Repair, Engineering Contract

Christine Thropp December 29, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Northrop Secures $54M Air Force UAS Repair, Engineering Contract
RQ-4 Global Hawk

Northrop Grumman's aerospace systems business has received a potential seven-year, $53.7M indefinite-delivery requirements contract to provide component repair services for the U.S. Air Force's high-altitude remotely piloted aircraft.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the company will support mission control item, launch and recovery element and other reparable national stock numbers of the RQ-4B Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems.

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems will also perform NSN engineering work for the 407th Supply Chain Management Squadron.

The award issued by the Air Force Sustainment Center has a one-year basic ordering period slated to commence on Jan. 1, 2021, followed by an additional six one-year ordering periods that will run through Dec. 31, 2028.

The service branch will obligate $26.8M at the time of award from its direct cite funds.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Kratos

Navy Awards Kratos Contract Modification for Aerial Target System Sustainment, Ops

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions will perform engineering and logistics for BQM-177A aerial target systems under a new U.S. Navy-awarded $3.6M contract option that follows the completion of the full rate production effort. Steve Fendley, president of Kratos' unmanned systems division, said in a statement posted Thursday the company has begun operations and sustainment activities for the Navy's sub-sonic aerial target as part of the program's life cycle.

F-35

Lockheed Completes F-35 Aircraft Deliveries for 2020

Lockheed Martin has shipped 123 F-35 aircraft in 2020, meeting its revised target number of at least 117 delivered jets amid the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding delays. The company said Monday it delivered 74 units of the aircraft to the U.S. military, 18 to foreign military sales customers and 31 to international partners this year.

nano Bug drone

BAE-UAVTEK Team Showcases Nano Drone Tech at UK Army Warfighting Experiment

A nano unmanned aerial vehicle jointly built by BAE Systems and UAVTEK showed a capability to operate in harsh weather conditions during a British army-hosted military technology demonstration event.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved