Northrop Secures $54M Air Force UAS Repair, Engineering Contract

RQ-4 Global Hawk

Northrop Grumman's aerospace systems business has received a potential seven-year, $53.7M indefinite-delivery requirements contract to provide component repair services for the U.S. Air Force's high-altitude remotely piloted aircraft.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the company will support mission control item, launch and recovery element and other reparable national stock numbers of the RQ-4B Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems.

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems will also perform NSN engineering work for the 407th Supply Chain Management Squadron.

The award issued by the Air Force Sustainment Center has a one-year basic ordering period slated to commence on Jan. 1, 2021, followed by an additional six one-year ordering periods that will run through Dec. 31, 2028.

The service branch will obligate $26.8M at the time of award from its direct cite funds.