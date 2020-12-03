NuWave Acquires BigBear to Advance Data Analytics; GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers Quoted

Reggie Brothers, CEO of NuWave and GovCon Expert

NuWave Solutions has acquired BigBear , a cloud-based, big data analytics company that provides solutions to the national security community, NuWave reported on Thursday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“BigBear’s data and analytics solutions bolster our existing capabilities to address the entire spectrum of information superiority,” said Reggie Brothers , CEO of NuWave and a GovCon Expert .

As part of the acquisition of BigBear, NuWave is expected to gain its expertise in big data computing and analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, geospatial information systems, data mining and systems engineering. BigBear has provided technology solutions to customers across the defense and intelligence communities.

“Making better decisions from data while mitigating risk is a top priority for our government customers, and we look forward to working with the BigBear team as we supplement our capabilities to meet growing demand,” added Brothers.

BigBear has combined comprehensive technology solutions with its BigBear Platform to create secure cloud environments that support big data computing, machine learning and improved decision-making to better manage risk.

This is the first acquisition completed by NuWave since being acquired by AE Industrial Partners (AEI) in June 2020. It also marks the first acquisition by Nuwave since Brothers became CEO in July 2020.

“NuWave is building a unique business and we are excited to be a part of a larger company that shares the same culture of innovation and mission focus,” said Frank Porcelli , CEO of BigBear. “We are enthusiastic for the opportunities we can pursue together moving forward.”