ORBCOMM Gets Army Contract for Cellular, Satellite Devices

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM will deliver cellular, satellite and dual-mode connectivity and devices to the U.S. Army under a $45.6M contract.

Equipment and services under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract are intended to help government users trace, locate and monitor the health of various assets and commodities as part of the Next Generation Tag program, the company said Friday.

Through its integration with assets or other objects of interest, NGT technologies will be used by the Army to capture and transmit data from objects of interest.

The service branch also seeks to implement the technologies into applications that require higher performance than other automated data storage and retrieval tools.

Product Lead Automated Movement and Identification Solutions manages the requirements for the NGT program.