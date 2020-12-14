Unanet

PAE Gets USAF Task Order for Osprey Aircraft Maintenance Services

Matthew Nelson December 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

PAE Gets USAF Task Order for Osprey Aircraft Maintenance Services
MV-22 Osprey

PAE will maintain MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft units under a potential $13.9M task order under a U.S. Air Force contract for services in support of fielded active weapon systems.

The task order will cover pre- and post-flight activities, inspection, disassembly and repair services for the multirole aircraft and its associated equipment, the company said Saturday.

PAE initially secured a spot on the potential $11.4B USAF Contract Field Team Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in 2016 for the provision of support services to the Department of Defense's weapon systems.

Work under the task order is scheduled to run through December 2023 and will take place at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Japan and Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii.

The company seeks to extend its footprint in the Pacific region through the task order.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

IARPA

IARPA to Launch Virtual Industry Event for New Data Analytics Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Project Activity plans to host an event to inform industry about a new program that seeks energy-efficient computer systems for large-scale data analytics. IARPA said it wants to provide interested parties with details about the Advanced Graphic Intelligence Logical Computing Environment or AGILE program through a virtual proposer's event on Dec. 22.

ERA kit AeroVironment

AeroVironment Offers New Antenna Kit to Expand C2 Range of UAS

AeroVironment has unveiled a new lightweight antenna add-on kit designed to expand the command-and-control range of unmanned aircraft systems to provide operators with increased operational capabilities. The company said Thursday its new Extended Range Antenna comes in a small scale in terms of size, weight and power and produces a narrowed beam width that extends C2 coverage by a maximum of 24.9 miles.

Bastille Networks

Bastille Networks Receives DHS OTA to Continue Wireless Security Tech Dev’t

Atlanta, Georgia-based internet of things company Bastille Networks has received an other transaction agreement from the Department of Homeland Security through Phase 5 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program to continue the development of a technology designed to protect wireless devices from intruders.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved