Parsons Names Carey Smith to Board of Directors; Chuck Harrington Quoted

Sarah Sybert December 21, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Carey Smith President

Parsons has appointed Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer (COO) at Parsons, to the company’s board of directors, Parsons reported on Monday. As president and COO, Smith leads Parsons’ global operations and drives growth strategy through technology innovation.

“Carey has been central to our growth and success since joining Parsons,” said Chuck Harrington, chairman and CEO of Parsons and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “Her proven track record at Parsons, operational leadership, proximity to our customers and their needs, and experience on other boards make her a natural addition to our board.”

Smith has over two decades of experience in both public and private industries. She joined Parsons in 2016 as president of the Federal Solutions business. In the role, she developed the company’s portfolio to drive growth. 

In 2018, Parsons merged its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure businesses to increase support for technologically converged defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. Following the merger, Smith was appointed as COO.

As COO, Smith was responsible for the profit & loss (P&L), growth and business operations of the company. She also helped deliver operational controls, reporting procedures, metrics, research & development (R&D) and technologies to grow the organization, and ensure financial results and operating efficiency. In 2019, she was promoted to president and COO.

Smith also serves on the boards of Edison International, the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the Professional Services Council (PSC). 

“It’s been an honor working with my Parsons colleagues to deliver a better world and I am eager to be a member of the board to drive continued innovation and growth,” said Smith. “We will continue solving our customers’ most difficult challenges with differentiated products and solutions.”

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

