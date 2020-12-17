Parsons Wins Air Force Software Dev’t Task Order; Hector Cuevas Quoted

Hector Cuevas EVP Parsons

Parsons has won a potential $20 million task order under the Global Application Research, Development, Engineering, and Maintenance contract vehicle to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop software.

"We're excited to continue partnering with the AFRL on discovering, developing and delivering innovative warfighting technologies that empower operations across the all-domain battlespace," said Hector Cuevas , executive vice president and general manager of Parsons' missile defense and C5ISR market.

Under the new award, Parsons will procure hardware and software, perform analytical studies, system feasibility studies, system design, rapid prototyping, software development and functional test and evaluation analyses.

The task order adds to Parsons’ history of supporting software development, leveraging its agile performance and operational experience to create flexible, resilient software systems. Parsons’ history will support AFRL's existing software and enable further growth.