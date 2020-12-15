Peraton Gets Two DISA Contracts for Spectrum Expansion Efforts; John Coleman Quoted

John Coleman Sector President Peraton

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Defense Spectrum Organization (DSO) has awarded Peraton two contracts worth up to $23 million for development and support services over a five-year period.

“Our work on these two awards will allow Peraton to expand our spectrum software-related capabilities, deepen our experience in spectrum sharing solutions, and reinforce our standing in the information warfare space,” said John Coleman , president of Peraton's Defense and Homeland Security Sector.

The first award is a recompete for Advanced Wireless Services (AWS-3) Licensee Early Entry Coordination Support (LEECS). Under the $14 million contract, Peraton will deliver technical services to support the DSO, as well as the organization's activities across AWS-3 Licensee early access coordination.

Under the second contract, Peraton will develop the AWS-3 2025-2110 MHz Spectrum Management/Coordination System (SMCS). The contract is worth up to $9 million. Peraton will help the Department of Defense gain access to the electronic news gathering band as DoD moves to relocate communications equipment to work in a different band of the spectrum and to share spectrum with the ENG community.

Peraton’s SMCS work will focus on agile software development and utilize the company’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 processes.

“As a result of our hard work and expertise, private sector auction winners have been able to gain early access to new spectrum more than five years before it was contractually guaranteed by DoD,” Coleman added.

