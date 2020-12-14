Unanet

Perspecta Secures $112M SDA Contract for Systems Engineering, Integration Work; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Sarah Sybert December 14, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Jeff Bohling Defense Group SVP Perspecta

Perspecta has been awarded a potential five-year, $112 million single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to perform systems engineering and integration (SE&I) work for the Space Development Agency (SDA). The company’s work on the program began in late October under an initial $17.8 million task order.

“Our sophisticated, scalable SE&I expertise will support the U.S. government in maintaining a multi-domain technological and military advantage in an era of increasing threat and international competition,” said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president of the defense group at Perspecta.

Under the contract, Perspecta will provide SE&I support for Tranche 0, the agency’s initial satellite constellation. The system has been designed to demonstrate the initial capabilities of the National Defense Space Architecture (NDSA).

Perspecta’s team of engineers and architects will create infrastructure to ensure the NDSA Transport Layer, Tracking Layer and ground segment collaboratively work to support warfighter missions and experiments.

Perpecta’s solution for SDA will build on the company’s space-related history for the intelligence community (IC), the Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian agencies. “Warfighters on the ground depend on Perspecta every day to accomplish their missions and we’re excited to extend our impact beyond the traditional battlefield,” Bohling added.

