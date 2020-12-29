Unanet

PSC Board Reelects Leidos’ Roger Krone to Chairmanship

Mary-Louise Hoffman December 29, 2020 Press Releases

Roger Krone Chairman and CEO Leidos

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 29, 2020 — The board of directors at the Professional Services Council named Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), as chairman for 2021 and he will continue to lead the group that promotes fairness and competition in the federal contracting market, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 17.

PSC said it also reappointed Parsons (NYSE: PSN) President and Chief Operating Officer Carey Smith to be the board's vice chair and PAE CEO John Heller as secretary.

Board members who received appointments for a term of up to three years include:

Ted Davies, president and CEO of Altamira Technologies
Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems
Damon Griggs, CEO of Dovel Technologies
George Wilson, president of ECS
Andy Green, president of Huntington Ingalls Industries' technical solutions division
Rick Wagner, corporate vice president of Microsoft
Paul Smith, vice president and general manager of public sector operations at Red Hat
Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal

