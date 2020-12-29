PSC Board Reelects Leidos’ Roger Krone to Chairmanship

Roger Krone Chairman and CEO Leidos

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 29, 2020 — The board of directors at the Professional Services Council named Roger Krone, chairman and CEO of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), as chairman for 2021 and he will continue to lead the group that promotes fairness and competition in the federal contracting market, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 17.

PSC said it also reappointed Parsons (NYSE: PSN) President and Chief Operating Officer Carey Smith to be the board's vice chair and PAE CEO John Heller as secretary.

Board members who received appointments for a term of up to three years include:

Ted Davies, president and CEO of Altamira Technologies

Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems

Damon Griggs, CEO of Dovel Technologies

George Wilson, president of ECS

Andy Green, president of Huntington Ingalls Industries' technical solutions division

Rick Wagner, corporate vice president of Microsoft

Paul Smith, vice president and general manager of public sector operations at Red Hat

Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.