Raytheon Technologies Employs Open Architecture Approach to Expand DOD’s Tech Customization Options

Raytheon Technologies

A vice president at Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space arm has detailed how the business' use of open systems architecture in its programs aligns with the Department of Defense's requirement of employing non-proprietary software to ensure interoperability.

Paul Meyer, VP for space and command and control systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, said in a Dec. 17 company post that DOD wants to ensure usability of military technologies across all warfighting domains: land, air, space, sea and cyber

The company wants to help DOD avoid vendor lock, a case where only an original manufacturer can modify certain equipment and therefore limits the market from expansion, by pursuing open architecture designs.

The approach grants DOD and other customers a wider range of development and customization options across a technology's life cycle.

Conn Doherty, senior director of future aircraft systems and technology and assured systems at RI&S, pointed out that customers being “locked into one company” can be avoided.

“There are standard form factors and interfaces so that multiple companies can provide options that a consumer desires," he said.