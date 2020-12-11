Unanet

Raytheon Technologies, Navy Test-Fire Updated Tomahawk Missile

Nichols Martin December 11, 2020 News, Technology

Tomahawk missile fired

The U.S. Navy has test-fired an updated version of a Raytheon Technologies-made, GPS-guided cruise missile designed to produce less collateral damage when hitting targets.

Two Tomahawk Block V missiles launched from the USS Chafee destroyer and hit test targets at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and on San Nicolas Island, the company said Thursday.

The missiles locked on to different targets mid-air with the help of Raytheon's new communications technology.

“These tests keep the Navy on schedule to introduce Block V into the fleet next year,” said Kim Ernzen, vice president of naval power at Raytheon Missiles and Defense. 

Ernzen added that a 15-year service life extension for the missile is the intended result of its Tomahawk modernization and recertification efforts.

Aside from enhanced navigation and communication systems, the company plans to equip Tomahawk Block V with more technologies, including a programmable warhead and a maritime strike capability.

