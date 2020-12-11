Raytheon Technologies to Help USAF Adopt DevSecOps; David Appel Quoted

David Appel VP Raytheon Technologies

TYSONS CORNER, VA, December 11, 2020 — Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) will provide DevSecOps support to the U.S. Air Force's LevelUP cyber software factory under a five-year basic ordering agreement, GovCon Wire reported Dec. 3.

The company said Dec. 2 the service branch will use the BOA as an avenue for DeveSecOps efforts related to the Department of Defense's Platform One.

“To combat increasingly fast, capable and agile threats, we must be able to deliver services within hours, or even minutes,” said David Appel, vice president of defense and civil solutions for space and C2 systems at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. “This agreement provides an avenue for the Air Force to achieve that."