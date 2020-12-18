Raytheon Technologies Unveils Software-Based Satellite Constellation Mgmt Tech

satellite constellations

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has started the development of a software-based system designed to manage multiple satellite constellations untethered to any asset.

The technology will potentially optimize the fidelity and speed of data collection activities, Bob Canty, vice president of constellation management and protection for space and command and control systems at Raytheon Intelligence and Space, said in a statement published Thursday.

"Satellites aren’t communicating only with the ground system; they’re communicating with each other," added Canty.

The C2 technology will also employ artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to detect, record and flag errant signals.

Raytheon Technologies eyes the technology to work in any type of orbit with any platform or sensor.

The company also plans to update the system in two-week increments via the use of DevSecOps processes.