Research and Markets: Military Communication Tech Investments to Spur Software-Defined Radio Demand Through 2025

Mary-Louise Hoffman December 30, 2020 News, Technology

Military handheld radio

A new five-year Research and Markets forecast says increased global military spending in battle communication or network-centric warfare systems will help steer the software-defined radio market's direction.

The research company said Wednesday it estimates that the worldwide market for SDR products will grow more than 6 percent over the next five years and expects the defense segment to experience the highest growth rate.

Canada-based Ultra Electronics TCS is among the tactical radio suppliers to the U.S. Department of Defense. The Canada-based company booked a potential 10-year, $145.4M in late July to build the U.S. Navy's Amphibious Tactical Communications System with the company's Orion mesh radio technology.

Multiple Asia-Pacific countries are procuring tactical radio systems to increase armed forces' situational awareness and investing in command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms as part of counterterrorism and border security efforts, Research and Markets noted.

Companies profiled in the market research report include BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace business, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman.

