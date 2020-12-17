Unanet

Salesforce Platform Used in COVID-19 Vaccination Programs

Nichols Martin December 17, 2020 News, Technology

Salesforce is supporting government agencies from across the globe in their COVID-19 vaccination efforts with the use of the company's platform and a Salesforce-powered suite of tools designed to help organizations reopen while ensuring employee wellness..

Over 15 agencies from all levels of government have adopted the Salesforce platform and Work.com for efforts to administer these programs, deliver the vaccines and inform the masses, the cloud software company said Wednesday.

The platform Is being used by organizations to communicate with the public, schedule vaccination appointments and manage logistical functions.

Denis Goulet, the commissioner and chief information officer of New Hampshire's information technology department, said Salesforce's speed, responsiveness and partner network have been critical components of the state's COVID-19 recovery operations.

Salesforce's Customer 360 platform powers the Work.com website that organizations now use to develop and oversee vaccination programs.

