Unanet

SpaceX Sends Classified NRO Satellite Into Orbit

Matthew Nelson December 21, 2020 News, Technology

SpaceX Sends Classified NRO Satellite Into Orbit
Falcon 9

SpaceX has brought a classified satellite from the National Reconnaissance Office into orbit via the company's Falcon 9 rocket, CBS News reported Saturday.

Falcon 9 took off Saturday from launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and produced 1.7M pounds of thrust to ferry NROL-108 to the Earth's orbit. The payload is expected to join the low orbit considering the amount of the rocket's first stage propellant.

The company delayed the mission by two days to address high pressure on Falcon 9's second stage liquid oxygen tank.

The launch marks the 26th deployment of the Falcon 9 rocket and the final mission for SpaceX in 2020. Of the 26 launches, one is a sub-orbital test flight. The company has now made 103 Falcon 9 flights since the rocket's first liftoff in 2010.

Prior to the mission, United Launch Alliance launched NRO's NROL-44 spacecraft through a Delta IV Heavy rocket after a series of technical delays.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Textron

Textron’s Bell Unit Marks V-280 Maiden Flight Anniversary

Textron's Bell subsidiary has marked the third anniversary of the V-280 Valor's initial flight and touted that the tiltrotor aircraft recorded 200 mission hours.

Capella Space

Capella Space’s Payam Banazadeh on Addressing Next-Gen Space Needs in Commercial, Gov’t Markets

Payam Banazadeh, founder and CEO of Capella Space, has said the U.S. government needs to strike a balance between addressing national security concerns and ensuring private sector competitiveness in the global market, TechCrunch reported Monday.

ISV

General Motors Unit Starts Renovation of ISV Production Facility

General Motors' defense arm has begun renovating one of its facilities to support manufacturing activities for a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier for the U.S. Army.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved