Systems & Technology Research to Help DARPA Create Airspace Mgmt System Testbed

STR

Systems and Technology Research has won an $8.3M contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency study, develop and trial a testing environment in support of a program that aims to ensure effectiveness of airspace operations in future battlespace.

The sought environment will serve as a testbed for airspace management systems, airspace planning algorithms and a network of aircraft-tracking sensors under DARPA's Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution program, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

STR will perform 58 percent of work under the initiative's airspace deconfliction via integrated sensing and efficient replanning effort in Woburn and Lexington, Massachusetts. Other work locations are in Orlando and Melbourne, Florida; Niskayuna, New York; and Boulder, Colorado.

DOD expects work to end by February 2022.

DARPA will initially obligate $2.3M in research and development funds allocated for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.