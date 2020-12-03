Unanet

Tetra Tech Wins $185M USACE Contract to Support Innovation

Sarah Sybert December 3, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Tetra Tech Wins $185M USACE Contract to Support Innovation
Dan Batrack Chairman

Tetra Tech has been awarded a five-year, $185 million multiple-award contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Kansas City District to support innovation across federal environmental programs, the company announced on Thursday. 

“As the top-ranked firm in Environmental Management by Engineering News-Record for the past 12 years, we look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to help our client solve some of their most complex environmental challenges,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech chairman and CEO. 

Under the contract, Tetra Tech will employ advanced technology and advanced analytics to deliver innovative solutions to the federal government in support of its environmental programs.

The company’s team will apply Tetra Tech’s technologies to environmental restoration and pollution prevention, including implementation of groundwater treatment technologies, analysis and removal of contaminated sediments and application of stormwater and erosion controls.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” Batrack added. 

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Parsons

Parsons Announces New Products for Cloud Native Streaming

Parsons has unveiled a new series of cloud products designed to help government and commercial customers process large amounts of data while ensuring lesser infrastructure costs. The company said Wednesday it will offer cloud native stream platforms to deliver the scalability needed to maximize cloud resources.

Bitglass

Bitglass Gets FedRAMP OK for Secure Cloud Access Offering

Bitglass has earned a certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform developed to protect any interaction between devices, applications, on-premises resources, infrastructure and web destinations.

Cameron Hogan IronArch

Industry Vet Cameron Hogan Joins IronArch as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer

Cameron Hogan, former chief strategy officer at Falconwood and a more than three-decade industry veteran, has been named chief strategy and growth officer at IronArch Technology in support of the McLean, Virginia-based company's transition from a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business to an entity that competes in full and open market.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved