Tetra Tech Wins $185M USACE Contract to Support Innovation

Tetra Tech has been awarded a five-year, $185 million multiple-award contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Kansas City District to support innovation across federal environmental programs , the company announced on Thursday.

“As the top-ranked firm in Environmental Management by Engineering News-Record for the past 12 years, we look forward to using our Leading with Science approach to help our client solve some of their most complex environmental challenges,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech chairman and CEO.

Under the contract, Tetra Tech will employ advanced technology and advanced analytics to deliver innovative solutions to the federal government in support of its environmental programs.

The company’s team will apply Tetra Tech’s technologies to environmental restoration and pollution prevention, including implementation of groundwater treatment technologies, analysis and removal of contaminated sediments and application of stormwater and erosion controls.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” Batrack added.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients.