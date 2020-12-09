Unanet

Titan Alpha Receives VA Innovation Center Support Order

Nichols Martin December 9, 2020 News, Technology

Titan Alpha Receives VA Innovation Center Support Order
Titan Alpha

Atlas Research and Prometheus Federal Services' joint venture Titan Alpha has received a task order to help the Department of Veterans Affairs' innovation hub create cost-reduction pilot programs.

Titan Alpha said Monday it will support the VA Innovation Center in efforts to design programs, communicate with stakeholders, develop technology and conduct evaluations.

The task order falls under the Veterans Health Administration's Integrated Health Care Transformation contract vehicle.

“The Titan Alpha team looks forward to using our knowledge in the areas of delivery system and payment reform, enterprise data solutions, strategic communications and VA program office support to serve alongside VIC staff," said Justine Wagner, a principal at Atlas Research.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Nick Gross, SVP of Integrated Solutions for AAR

AAR Lands $148M Follow-On Award for Navy Transport Aircraft Logistics Support; Nick Gross Quoted

AAR has secured a $148 million follow-on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to help the Naval Air Systems Command maintain and operate the U.S. Navy's C-40A transport planes. Nick Gross, senior vice president of integrated solutions at AAR, said the award marks the second consecutive for the company to “We are proud to have been selected for the second consecutive time to provide logistics support services to the C-40A fleet.

Assured Consulting

Assured Consulting Awarded NGA GEOINT Mission Support Order

Assured Consulting Solutions has received a task order to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency engineer and integrate systems that support projects under the NGA's Foundation GEOINT mission.

Entrepreneurship

NASA Names Six Entrepreneur’s Challenge Winners

NASA has selected six entrepreneurial companies to receive $100K each as winners of a prize competition that sought concepts to build instruments and other technology that could support science exploration programs. The winning startups on the Entrepreneur's Challenge are Cognitive Space, Evermore Intelligence, MOBILion, Trace Matters Scientific, Guardion Technologies and Cold Quanta.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved