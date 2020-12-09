Titan Alpha Receives VA Innovation Center Support Order

Titan Alpha

Atlas Research and Prometheus Federal Services' joint venture Titan Alpha has received a task order to help the Department of Veterans Affairs' innovation hub create cost-reduction pilot programs.

Titan Alpha said Monday it will support the VA Innovation Center in efforts to design programs, communicate with stakeholders, develop technology and conduct evaluations.

The task order falls under the Veterans Health Administration's Integrated Health Care Transformation contract vehicle.

“The Titan Alpha team looks forward to using our knowledge in the areas of delivery system and payment reform, enterprise data solutions, strategic communications and VA program office support to serve alongside VIC staff," said Justine Wagner, a principal at Atlas Research.