Tortuga Logic Secures US Gov’t Contract to Expand Hardware Security Platform

Tortuga Logic

Cybersecurity company Tortuga Logic will work to advance its technology for securing microelectronic devices under a $12M Small Business Innovation Research Phase III contract from the U.S. government.

Tortuga said Monday it will work with engineering simulation software provider Ansys to develop a workflow to analyze side-channel threats to very small electronic components for the SBIR program's third phase.

"Hardware security is a growing area of interest, not just for the Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base, but also for commercial industries like telecommunications, automotive, and smart-card companies," said Joe Cole, vice president of Ansys' federal aerospace and defense business.

Cole added the partnership aims to increase computer chip trustworthiness and protection early in the design process.

The Phase III award came after Tortuga explored the potential of its Radix hardware security verification platform to help DOD secure microelectronics through a prior SBIR contract from the U.S. Air Force's AFWERX organization.