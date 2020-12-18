Unanet

University of Alabama at Birmingham Wins NASA’s Cold Stowage II Contract

Sarah Sybert December 18, 2020 Contract Awards, News

University of Alabama at Birmingham Wins NASA’s Cold Stowage II Contract
Cold Stowage II Contract

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded the Cold Stowage II contract from NASA. Under the potential $48.3 million, single award, cost-no-fee contract, the university will deliver a suite of freezers that will maintain a controlled temperature environment for science samples aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as well as to and from low-Earth orbit.

UAB will provide maintenance, sustaining engineering, integration and operations of the freezers. The work will support researchers’ objectives involving temperature-controlled science. The hardware used will maintain sample integrity while at ISS and during transit aboard current and future visiting spacecraft. 

The University of Alabama’s suite of freezers includes Polar, Glacier, Iceberg, Cryo Chiller, Glovebox Freezer, and MERLIN.

In 2018, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Engineering Innovation and Technology Development research group was awarded a multi-year contract from NASA to provide and maintain cold-stowage units for the ISS.

The group has designed and built a series of freezers capable of maintaining temperatures as low as negative 160 degrees Celsius. Each line of freezers meets specific cold-stowage demands, from storing scientific samples to serving as galley refrigerator/freezers for the ISS crew.

The new award contributes to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s history of supporting the agency’s scientific research and development. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group. 

Borenstein Group Recognized as a Top 2021 Brand Engagement Agency; Gal Borenstein Quoted

The Borenstein Group has been named a Top Marketing Agency in 2021 by Chief Marketer magazine, in its Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 (CM200) Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies. “At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful B2B and B2G branding is building digital trust," said Gal Borenstein founder and CEO of the Borenstein Group.

Amazon Web Services

AWS Offers File System Service to GovCloud (US) Regions

Amazon Web Services has made its FSx service available in GovCloud (US) regions to allow educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and government customers to use the offering to launch and run highly performant file systems for streamlined operations and cost savings.

satellite constellations

Raytheon Technologies Unveils Software-Based Satellite Constellation Mgmt Tech

Raytheon Technologies' intelligence and space business has started the development of a software-based system designed to manage multiple satellite constellations untethered to any asset.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved