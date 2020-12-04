Viasat Equips Small Radio Device With Link 16 Crypto Modernization Capability

Viasat

A Viasat-made terminal now accommodates cryptography-protected Link 16 communications in support of operations across ground, aerial and maritime domains.

The KOR-24A small tactical terminal has been fitted with Link 16 cryptographic modernization capability that facilitates secure access to important information, Viasat said Thursday.

KOR-24A is a small-form-factor, software-defined radio designed to provide Link 16 communications that can connect U.S. forces to foreign allies.

“As the reach, resiliency and relevancy of Link 16 grows, it will be important to expand these capabilities to help U.S. and coalition forces adjust to new mission needs,” said Andy Kessler, vice president and business area director for Viasat's next-generation tactical data links business.

The U.S. military, special forces and international allies employ more than 1.8K STT devices across naval ships, land vehicles, aircraft and expeditionary gateways.

The capability integration was done ahead of the U.S. government mandate.