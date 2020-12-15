VMware’s Bill Rowan: Consolidated Security Approach Key to Comprehensive Cyber Threat Response

Bill Rowan Federal Sales VP VMware

Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, has said that unified intrinsic cybersecurity procedures can help information technology and security teams respond to threats in real time.

A consolidated zero-trust approach will help reduce complex barriers to operators’ understanding of disparate security tools while directly integrating security into containerized applications in the cloud, Rowan said in a VMware guest piece published Dec. 7 on Federal News Network.

He noted that intrinsic security entails converting points of vulnerability into control points and creating a “virtual layer” that protects endpoints to support functions such as business transactions.

According to Rowan, IT and security teams have historically worked in silos that make it difficult to contextualize virtual incidents. A unified approach to built-in security can provide more comprehensive insights and improve collaboration while enabling organizations to respond to new threats, he added.

“This problem doesn’t get easier over time. If anything, the complexity will continue to rise as new solutions are brought to market,” noted Rowan. “We have to start taking a look at a different approach here.”